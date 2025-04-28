Vinny DePonto's MINDPLAY Celebrates 100th Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mindplay celebrated its 100th performance on Friday, April 25th. Following sold-out, extended engagements at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Arena Stage in Washington D.C., and The Huntington in Boston, Mindplay is now in performance through May 11, 2025, when it must close, at Greenwich House Theater.

The production was created and performed by Drama Desk Award-nominated mentalist Vinny DePonto (Charlatan), written by Vinny DePonto and Josh Koenigsberg, and directed by Andrew Neisler.

Mindplay invites audiences to an unforgettable, gasp-inducing experience in which your thoughts and memories play a leading role. Infused with intrigue and mystery, DePonto guides participants on a jaw-dropping, interactive journey as he reads minds while also revealing his own. The show began previews in NYC on December 15, 2024, and opened on Monday, January 13, 2025.

