Video: Michael Korte Releases Disney Song Medley Featuring Broadway Alum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







YouTubers Michael Korte & Bryson Campers are back with another thrilling video, which pays tribute to some of the 'underrated' throwback Disney Classics with unforgettable vocal performances and thrilling arrangements. Some songs include Once Upon A Dream from Sleeping Beauty and Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The video features Broadway alums Jai'Len Josey, Mark J.P. Hood and Devin Velez, George Lovett, Makenzie and Blakley. The video was directed by Korte, arranged by Camper and edited by Mario Fierro.

Viewers will remember Korte from his viral videos, HAM4BEY and Hercules Muses Medley.

Comments