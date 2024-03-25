Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for SALLY & TOM at The Public Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Public Theater will begin previews for the New York premiere of SALLY & TOM, a bold new dramedy written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Public Theater Writer-in-Residence Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, March 28.

Get a first look inside rehearsals!

Following its Fall 2022 world premiere at The Guthrie Theater, SALLY & TOM officially opens at The Public on Tuesday, April 16. The production will run in the Martinson Hall through Sunday, May 5 following a previously announced extension.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, the author of last season’s The Harder They Come, returns to her artistic home with an edgy dramedy that celebrates the craft of theater while taking a hard look at history. The off-off-off-Broadway theater troupe Good Company is putting on a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. Writer Luce is cast as Sally; her romantic partner, and the play’s director, Mike, is cast as Tom—really, people, what could possibly go wrong? In association with Minneapolis’ acclaimed Guthrie Theater, this funny, ferocious new work is about art, politics, and the contradictions that make all of us. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, SALLY & TOM is an unmissable New York premiere from one of our finest and most daring playwrights.

The complete cast of SALLY & TOM includes Sun Mee Chomet (Scout/Polly), Gabriel Ebert (Mike/Tom), Leland Fowler (Devon/Nathan), Sheria Irving (Luce/Sally), Kristolyn Lloyd (Maggie/Mary), Peter McNally (Understudy), Alano Miller (Kwame/James), Kate Nowlin (Ginger/Patsy), Daniel Petzold (Geoff/Cooper/Colonel Carey/Mr. Tobias), Myxolydia Tyler(Understudy), and Khiry Walker (Understudy).