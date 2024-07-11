Vernal & Sere Theatre to Make New York Debut With HURRICANE SEASON at Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vernal & Sere Theatre is set to make its New York debut with Hurricane Season, a visceral portrait of American life caught between erotic desire and national strife. Written and directed by Sawyer Estes, this breakout play was dubbed “a strange, uncomfortably erotic, and fascinating show” by ArtsATL when it premiered in 2022. Hurricane Season is scheduled to run August 23 – September 7, 2024, with an opening set for Sunday, August 25, at Theatre Row in Theatre Four, located at 410 W 42nd St in Manhattan.

Tickets, which start at $45, are currently on sale at www.hurricaneseasonplay.com.

Hurricane Season tackles the opposing forces of erotic desire and national anxiety to present a startling portrait of American life. Set against a backdrop of polarizing headlines and private erotica, this intimate and highly physical production centers on a middle-aged couple who begin extra-marital affairs with younger partners eerily resembling their own likeness. This chance encounter leads them to opposite ends of the earth in search of love and meaning in their doppelgängers. Saturated with a striking visual and sonic design, this “confident, bold work” (ArtsATL) takes inspiration from Ingmar Bergman to Anne Carson to Sarah Kane; in the process Vernal & Sere Theatre delivers a production teeming with sexual energy, melancholy, and whimsy.

Writer and director Estes, who studied with Edward Albee, remarked, “I’m drawn to theatre that straddles the line between sacred and profane, happiness and grief, and fertility and barrenness. I trust that audiences will plunge headfirst into the void between such polarities and then reorient themselves to the difficult reality of being. I believe that theatre is sacred, and with Hurricane Season, I hope to invite audiences into that all important space of self-reflection with the hope that we might emerge more complete.”

Hurricane Season features tour-de-force performances by Erin Boswell, Pascal Portney, Melissa Rainey, and Sam Ross, and with Kathrine Barnes.

The creative team for Hurricane Season includes Erin O’Connor (movement direction and assistant director), Josh Oberlander (scenic design), Lindsey Sharpless (lighting design and stage manager), Matthew Shively, (projection design), Zach Halaby and Kacie Willis (sound design), Mitch Butler (sound engineer), and Monty Wilson (production manager and scenic construction).

Sixteen performances of Hurricane Season will take place August 23 – September 7, 2024, at Theatre Row in Theatre Four, located at 410 W 42nd St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of August 23 for an opening on Sunday, August 25. The performance schedule is Wednesday–Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday & Sunday at 2pm with an additional 2pm show on Wednesday, August 28 and a 7:30pm show on Tuesday, September 3. The running time is 2 hours plus one intermission. Tickets, which start at $45, are available at www.hurricaneseasonplay.com. Standard ticketing fees apply.

Please visit www.hurricaneseasonplay.com for more information.



