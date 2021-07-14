VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC To Close July 31 After 356 Performances

Bated Breath Theatre Company has announced that the final performance of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC will be Saturday, July 31. VOYEUR, which was conceived and directed by Mara Lieberman, began performances on September 30, 2020 and will have run 356 performances at closing.

Lieberman, who was recently selected out by Time Out as one of 50 Future Makers globally "whose daring ideas and bold projects are helping to create the world we all want to see," will next turn her attention to Andy Warhol in a new immersive piece called KISS ME WITH YOUR EYES, with an anticipated opening in March 2022 in the East Village.

"When I created VOYEUR, I was just looking for a way to make live theater possible during the pandemic, I never anticipated running for 10 months," notes Lieberman. "VOYEUR is my love song to the resilience of New York. And now, I'm even more interested in what happens in the collision between physical theater and the streets of the city. I'm excited to make NYC our scene partner once again in a new production and explore the work of another iconic artist."

VOYEUR is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music, opera and puppetry. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris.

VOYEUR features puppet design and construction by James Ortiz (Hercules, The Woodsman); sets by Sadra Tehrani, Lina Younes and Ebony Burton; costumes by Christopher Metzger; lighting by Ebony Burton and Keith A. Truax; and sound design by Mark Van Hare. Dmitiriy and Maryia Umanskiy serve as music directors with choreography by Leila Mire and Kelsey Rondeau with Nate Carter. The cast includes Arianna Ammons, Melissa Cabey, Sophia Carlin, Flavia Darcie, Sierra Fisher, Natasha Frater, Danielle Johnson, Carly Kerr, Jacqueline Klimczak, Adam Lawrence, Colleen McCurley, Filip Przybycien, Jonny Ramirez, Annika Rudolph, Alessandra Ruiz, Lisa Ryan, Antonia Santangelo, Ariel Shani, Fé Torres, and Katherine Winter.

In an effort to maintain additional safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times and maintain a safe social distance for the duration of the performance. This immersive performance is hosted primarily outdoors, with one short venture indoors into a spacious atmosphere capable of safe social distancing. A flexible ticket exchange policy will be offered to those who may feel ill in order to facilitate responsible event participation. Audience members are asked to check local weather forecasts and dress accordingly.

Bated Breath Theatre Company creates immersive, participatory theatre that wakes up the body, resurrects sleeping histories, and electrifies non-traditional theatre spaces. Bated Breath had just crossed 100 performances of their site-specific hit, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec at Madame X when the pandemic forced a pause in performances. The Company premiered its interactive art auction play Beneath the Gavel Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theatres in 2017 and has performed the play on a recurring basis at Feinstein's/54 Below. They've performed their award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts as part of the New Haven Festival of Arts and Ideas and at the New England Museum Association Annual Conference as part of the keynote address. Bated Breath's short play The Pride of Christopher Street was part of the Up Close Festival at the New Ohio Theatre. Bated Breath is also currently working on a new interactive wine tasting play in collaboration with wine journalist Jane Anson. For more information, visit www.batedbreaththeatre.org.

Mara Lieberman has served as Executive Artistic Director, director, and lead writer for all of Bated Breath's shows since she took the helm in 2012, including Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec, Beneath the Gavel, the award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts, The Pride of Christopher Street (co-written with Jamie Roach), and Wild Things. Additionally, she has adapted and directed plays at the New York International Fringe Festival, New Haven Festival of Arts & Ideas, New Georges The Room, and HERE's American Living Room Festival. She also served as assistant to Lloyd Richards at the National Playwright's Conference. In 2018, Mara was a recipient of an Artistic Excellence Award from the Connecticut Office of the Arts. She earned her BA from Sarah Lawrence College and her Master's in Performance Studies from Northwestern University.

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC runs through July 31, 2021. The performance begins at The Duplex, 61 Christopher Street at 7th Avenue South. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 6,7,8,9 & 9:30pm. Running time is approximately 1 hour. Audience members must be able to climb one flight of stairs and be on their feet for the duration of the performance. Tickets range from $69 - $99. Visit www.voyeurplaynyc.com for times, tickets and further details.