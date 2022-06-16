VINCENT'S Announced At The Player's Theatre

Come see the world premiere of Vincent's at the Player's Theatre from June 16th through June 19th. Shows are at 7pm everyday and on the 19th at 3pm.

Maria and Elsie, two unlikely partners in crime, reconnect after months apart over a job interview for a waitress position in 1960s New York, both with ulterior motives brewing just beneath the surface, as a quarrelsome detective tracks the two wanted women down to Vincent's diner.

Written and directed by Steph Prizhitomsky- the playwright of Limbo's Woodland, Under the Limelight, Strangers in a City, and head screenwriter of Future is Female Productions- the play stars Alexandra Avezova as Maria, Hari Bhaskar as the detective, Steph Prizhitomsky as Elsie, and Richard Walpole, Ebenezer Matthew, Alina Mihailevschi, and Alex Biggs as the ensemble diner patrons.