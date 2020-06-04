VIDEO: Zoe Jensen Talks Being a Part of New Musical POLKADOTS and More on DUSTY & DOTT

On this week's episode of Dusty & Dott, they read "We're Different, We're the same" and interview Zoe Jensen (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) about being a part of Douglas Lyon's (Beautiful, Book of Mormon, Five Points, Chicken and Biscuits, Beau) NEW MUSICAL, POLKADOTS: The Cool Kids Musical!

Watch the episode below!

With a score by Douglas Lyons and Greg Borowsky and Book by Melvin Tunstall III, Polkadots is inspired by Civil Rights pioneers Ruby Bridges and The Little Rock Nine, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for the world, reminding us that our differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

