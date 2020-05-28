VIDEO: Saheem Ali and Kwame Kwei-Armah Chat as Part of The Public's DIGITAL DUETS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Public Theater has released a new video in its Digital Duets series!

Directors Saheem Ali and Kwame Kwei-Armah have a fast-paced and joy-filled chat about stoking their creative fires in quarantine, and what kind of art they're looking forward to building on the other side.

Watch the video below!

Public Forum, the artistic program that sparks conversations between artists, activists, and leaders in your community, launches Public Forum: Digital Duets. Digital Duets are unmoderated, no-holds-barred conversations between the brightest minds within The Public Theater's family - and beyond. Together, speakers will offer a snapshot of their most urgent questions and critical thinking in real time.

