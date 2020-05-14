Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Playwrights Mona Mansour and Stav Palti-Negev Chat as Part of the Public's DIGITAL DUETS Series

The Public Theater has released a new video in its Digital Duets series!

Playwrights Mona Mansour and Stav Palti-Negev discuss their Middle Eastern and American identities, how culture impacts their work, and how the current crisis is felt around the world.

Public Forum, The Public's artistic program that sparks conversations between artists, activists, and leaders in your community, launches Public Forum: Digital Duets. Digital Duets are unmoderated, no-holds-barred conversations between the brightest minds within The Public Theater's family - and beyond. Together, the speakers will offer a snapshot of their most urgent questions and critical thinking in real time.

