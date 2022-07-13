VIDEO: New Episode Of The Signature Show is Now Available

Signature Theatre releases Season 2, Episode 7 of The Signature Show, streaming free on YouTube featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, and a peek behind the scenes at Signature Theatre. All episodes of The Signature Show can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre.

Check out the episode below!

On this episode, the show is welcoming back its first cabaret in over two years with a song from the opening night of Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder, featuring Mark G. Meadows, vocalists Rochelle Rice and Solomon Parker III, guitarist DeAnte Haggerty-Willis, percussionist Dante' Pope, bassist Eliot Seppa, and saxophonist Trey Sorrells. You can also see what happens behind the scenes at Overtures Musical Theatre Institute and Signature's casting director Jorge Acevedo is back with the SigIn60 round-up of happenings at Signature. Make sure you watch to the end to see Da'Von T. Moody and percussionist Kelton Norris perform a special rendition of "Corner of the Sky" in honor of the 50th anniversary of Pippin.