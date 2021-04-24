Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Justin McDevitt's SEVERED HEADS Debuts on YouTube

The series stars Polly McKie, Steven Ralph, Tina Himaya, Brett Radek, Megan Jeannette Smith, & Mason Thomas Hensley.

Apr. 24, 2021  

From the devilish mind that brought you Submission and Tell Me How I Did comes Severed Heads: monologues from the recently beheaded. A social media influencer with an avid follower, a truffle maker who falls madly in love with his pastry chef, a teacher with a tragic secret in the next room... these six stories can be consumed in one sitting or spread out over several days, and can be watched in any order you want. For all the talk of losing their heads, we promise there is no gore,

Watch below:

Written and Directed by Justin McDevitt, the series stars Polly McKie, Steven Ralph, Tina Himaya, Brett Radek, Megan Jeannette Smith, & Mason Thomas Hensley.


