VIDEO: First Look at Ayodele Casel's CHASING MAGIC at the Joyce

Ayodele Casel captures the spark of connection and creation in her latest work, Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic, running at the Joyce in 2022.

The production is directed by Torya Beard, a long-time collaborator and Creative Director for Casel's 2019 unanimously-praised Joyce debut.

Get a first look below!

Awarded "Outstanding Production" for the 2021 Bessie Awards, Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic is "an inspiring celebration of life...and exactly what an audience finally attending live performances again needs to lift its spirits."

In its premiere for live audiences in New York City, the work features performances by singer/songwriter Crystal Monee Hall, percussionist Keisel Jimenez, pianist Anibal Cesar Cruz, and tap artists Amanda Castro, Kurt Csolak, Naomi Funaki, John Manzari, Anthony Morigerato, and Dre Torres.

Performances run January 4-9, 2022.

Learn more at https://www.joyce.org/performances/ayodele-casel-chasing-magic.