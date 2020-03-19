VIDEO: Check Out 59E59 Theaters's WHISPER HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on WHISPER HOUSE

Written by Grammy and Tony winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho) and Tony-nominated and Obie winner Kyle Jarrow (Spongebob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical, The Wildness) and directed by The Civilians' Artistic Director Steve Cosson, Whisper House combines a lush original score with a haunting story of loss, love, and forgiveness.

Check out video from the production below.

Due to the impact of the current health crisis, 59E59 Theaters and The Civilians will postpone the upcoming NYC premiere of WHISPER HOUSE. The production was rescheduled to begin performances on April 1, after the pandemic shuttered 59E59 Theaters on March 12, the day previews were to begin.

Samantha Mathis (Make Believe at Second Stage, Broadway's 33 Variations; Showtime's Billions) stars as Lily. Joining her in the cast are Jeb Brown (Broadway's Beautiful, The Path on Hulu) as The Sheriff; Wyatt Cirbus (Broadway's Finding Neverland, Fosse/Verdon on Netflix) as Christopher; Molly Hager (Broadway's Waitress, Focus Features' It's Kind of a Funny Story) as the Female Ghost; Van Hughes (Almost Famous at The Old Globe, Broadway's Spring Awakening) as the Male Ghost; and James Yaegashi (Broadway's Breakfast at Tiffany's, Marvel's Runaways on Netflix) as Yasuhiro.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You