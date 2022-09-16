VIDEO: Broadway's THE LION KING Cubs Join THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin: Live from the Broadway Makers Marketplace has released a new episode today starring Broadway's Mariama Diop, Evie Winter Lee, Donovan Louis Bazemore, and Jayden Theophile.

Watch below!

Season eight, episode seven (which is also available on the Broadway Podcast Network: http://bpn.fm/TENS) stars Mariama Diop (Broadway: The Lion King, Broadway National Tour: Once on This Island), Evie Winter (Broadway: The Lion King), Donovan Louis Bazemore (Broadway: The Lion King) and Jayden Theophile (Broadway: The Lion King, Caroline, or Change, and Tina) .

Broadway's The Lion King cubs Mariama Diop, Evie Winter Lee, Donovan Louis Bazemore and Jayden Theophile perform with Joshua Turchin and talk about what it's like to be in The Lion King on Broadway.

After 100 episodes of The Early Night Show were created virtually, Joshua is thrilled to partner with the Broadway Makers Marketplace in the Broadway Underground to bring free live performances to NYC in the Theatre District. The shows feature interviews and performances by seasoned Broadway veterans, as well as Broadway newcomers and aspiring singers hosted, music directed, and accompanied by Joshua Turchin in front of a small audience.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin episodes are released exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network(https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-early-night-show-with-joshua-turchin/) and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Episodes can also be streamed at www.theearlynightshow.com.

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is created, written, and accompanied by 15-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, Schmigadoon!, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV, and Film performers.

About Joshua Turchin:

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, and writer. He was most recently in rehearsal for the NYC premiere of Trevor the Musical until Broadway and Off-Broadway's extended intermission due to COVID-19. Prior to that, Joshua finished his run as the first young adult to ever be a part of a Forbidden Broadway cast and received rave reviews as a cast member in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Additional credits include Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at the Hollywood Bowl, two tours of the Broadway National Tour A Christmas Story the Musical, Trevor LIVE: LA, The Pill (Off-Broadway), developmental lab of a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, among many other professional projects. He is a regular comedy voice heard throughout the US on iHeartRadio, as well as various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar, and several Broadway cast recordings, readings, and developmental works.

As a musician/composer, Joshua plays more than 13 instruments, including piano, drums, guitar, and ukulele. Joshua's original musical (book, music, and lyrics), The Perfect Fit premiered in NYC at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble, and received critical acclaim in the NY Times, NY Post and Wall Street Journal when Joshua was only 12 years old. Recently, The Perfect Fit, was live streamed as a concert from New World Stages in NYC during the pandemic providing opportunities for over 50 arts workers and a cast that included Broadway, TV, and film stars around the world. The Perfect Fit: A Socially Distant Concert received rave reviews prior to the live stream event at a sold-out drive-in concert at The Sharon Playhouse in Sharon Connecticut. Music from The Perfect Fit was released as the first remote EP by Broadway Records in July starring Tony winner Laura Benanti and many other Broadway and TV performers, including Joshua.

As a host, Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show. The series began as a cabaret variety series at The Green Room 42, which Joshua created, music directed, and accompanied when he was 11-years-old. Due to the covid pandemic, he transformed The Early Night Show into a virtual format to help raise funds and awareness for The Actors Fund, supporting those in the entertainment industry who were suddenly unemployed. Guests range the gamut from Tony winners to Broadway, TV, and film stars to up-and-coming performers all over the world. Pre-covid, Joshua has worked extensively as a host and professional accompanist in and around NYC since he was 10, including music directing at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and more.

For more entertainment, follow Joshua Turchin on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin, on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@joshuaturchin?source=h5_m, Facebook http://www.twitter.com/turchindjoshua, or visit his YouTube at www.youtube.com/joshuaturchin .