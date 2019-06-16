Cuchame Theatre Co. Announces The Premiere Of IT'S A WOMAN THING (THE STORY OF A FRIENDSHIP)

Featuring an all Argentinean cast: Valeria Llaneza, Carmen Borla, Natalia Ivana Escobar and Jésica Terry. The play tells the life story of four completely different friends who had been complementing each other for twenty-five years: Katherine, Caroline, Nathalie and Vivian. During one of their regular gatherings, the unexpected happens and their friendship is tested.

"It's a woman thing (The story of a friendship)" is directed by acclaimed Argentine Director, Virginia Podesta, written by Jésica Terry, and will have three performances as part of New York Summerfest 2019 on July 15th (9pm), 17th (9pm) and 20th (6.30pm) at the Hudson Guild Theatre, 441 W 26th street, New York, NY10001.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4244448 .

Cuchame Theatre Co. is a young and upcoming Argentinian company that seeks to create a theatrical exchange between Argentina and the world by sharing published plays and musicals done by Argentinean playwrights.

Virginia Podesta is a prolific Argentine, writer-producer-director with a body of work -and awards- in film, TV, advertisement and theater. In the past couple of years she has chosen to develop stage plays more consistently, such as "The Peter Shaffer Memorial" (Broadway), "No se si voy o si vengo" (Off Broadway), "Foreign and Domestic", "Vestido de Novia", The Flowers" (Microteatro),"Losing Days" (Edinburg Fringe Festival), and "Psicopatía Jauja" (D2 Theater Festival), among others. Podestá's latest awards are the 2019 LATA awards for "Best direction of a short play" and "Best Production" for the play "Vestido de Novia", and the "Best Director" ATI award 2019 for the same play.

JÉSICA TERRY is an Argentinean actress, director and writer. With a BFA in Dramatic Arts from Universidad del Salvador and a Musical Theatre Degree from AMDA New York (The American Musical and Dramatic Academy) she has worked with notable directors such as Diane Ciesla, Peter MacFarlane, Edgardo Dib, Dennis Kelly Higgins, Keith Andrews, Isabel Junco, Silvia Di Scala and Claudio Galetti. Some of her credits in Argentina and in the USA include "On the Spot, building a musical", "Historias", "The Kentucky Tragedy", "Circumstances may Vary", "Histerias de una noche coqueteando histéricamente", "A Fairy Thing Happen on our Way through the Forest", "Mujer...es", "Código Pirata y el Cofre de las Princesas", "Me amás...¿Me amás? ¿¡Me amás?!", "Aida", "Quasimodo", "Superstar" and "Thanks to the Music".

VALERIA LLANEZA. Actress, singer and dancer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. After obtaining her BFA in Dramatic Arts at Universidad del Salvador of Argentina, she started working in the industry with distinguished directors such as Julio Chávez, Rubén Viani, Stella Maris Closas, Marcelo Katz, Laura Braga, as well as touring national and international. In New York, she attended AMDA (The American Musical and Dramatic Academy) receiving a high-level degree in Musical Theatre. Since then, she has been working as a leading performer in numerous productions held at some of the most renowned art venues and festivals in New York. Recent credits include "Aquel Cabaret de Berlín", "Rapiña, four short stories of love and predation", "Inside Our Skins", "A Tango for Tita", "Falling Angel", "Let's Broadway! Cabaret Series", "Pool Scum", "This is us", "Trickeration", "Barbie Live, las aventuras de las princesas", "Maté a un tipo", "Obras cortas de Julio Chávez", "Solas pero no tanto", "Me amás, ¿Me amás?, ¿¡Me amás?¡", among other.

CARMEN BORLA. Actress, singer and dancer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Carmen is an AMDA graduate (Musical Theater program) and holds a BFA from The New School. Her last credits include: La Celestina (Repertorio Español), Crónicas desquiciadas (Corezon), Seis at the Orlando Fuerzafest (Corezon), Blue, revisited (NYTW / BRIC), Peter the liar (IATI), El Laurel de Apolo (Repertorio Español). Film: La Bolita (HExTC Productions), Nowhere to hide (Sur10) and Mami (MeerkatMedia).

Carmen won an ATI Award for Best Actress in an Independent Theater production for her work in Seis (2018) and was part of #barsnycworkshop at The Public Theater (2018).

NATALIA IVANA ESCOBAR. Natalia was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and has been acting since she was very young. With 7 years in New York and many more around the world, she's been doing several projects she's very proud of. See more of her at nataliaivanaescobar.com

For more information visit: http://newyorktheaterfestival.com/summerfest-festivals/summerfest-festival-introduction/ or https://www.cuchame.org





