UNSEX'D to Make U.S. Premiere at Little Shakespeare Festival This August

Five performances to play Under St. Marks Theater beginning August 2.

By: Jul. 22, 2025
UNSEX'D to Make U.S. Premiere at Little Shakespeare Festival This August Image
JB Theatricals will present the U.S. premiere of UNSEXâ€™D, a bawdy and irreverent new satire set in the world of Shakespearean boy-players, as part of The Little Shakespeare Festival at Under St. Marks Theater. Directed by Josh Bradley, the Equity-approved showcase will run for five performances from August 2â€“17.

Set in Elizabethan London, Unsexâ€™d follows Wilburn, a fading star of the stage, and Humphrey, a beautiful young upstart with ambitions as grand as his cheekbones. As the two actors vie for the coveted role of Lady Macbeth, their rivalry quickly escalates into a theatrical spectacle of jealousy, lust, and cutthroat ambitionâ€”complete with dark magic and gender-bending intrigue.

The cast features Sam Given* (The Inheritance) as Humphrey and Johnny Vorsteg*Â as Wilburn. The creative team includes Abigail Kastenberg* (Stage Manager), Ella Labaj (ASM), Sarah Lillian Brownstein (Intimacy Director), Tiffany Tuck (Producer), and Anthony Paul-Cavaretta (Costume Design).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

All performances at Under St. Marks Theater:

  • August 2 at 6:00 p.m.

  • August 3 at 3:30 p.m.

  • August 7 at 6:00 p.m.

  • August 10 at 6:00 p.m.

  • August 17 at 6:30 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets are available now at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1211/

Unsexâ€™d is presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.
*Members of Actors' Equity Association.




Videos