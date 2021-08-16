Troy Iwata and Chris Medlin Will Lead Two Presentations Of HOW TO REPAIR A MECHANICAL HEART

Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, Netflix's Dash & Lily) and Chris Medlin (Diana, Mean Girls, Netflix's Sweet Magnolias) will lead two presentations of the new Romantic Musical Comedy How to Repair a Mechanical Heart based on the Novel by JC Lillis.

The musical will be presented August 26th at 11am and 3pm by invitation only.

How to Repair a Mechanical Heart is conceived and directed by Marc Eardley and features a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone, music by Trent Jeffords.

A modern twist on a classic Romantic Musical Comedy, the show tells the story of Brandon, recently out but struggling with a conservative upbringing, who finally musters up the courage to meet IRL and not just over FaceTime chats with Abel, the sexiest gay geek alive. The guys, who met on a fan fiction chat group, along with Brandon's best friend and nerd skeptic Bec, will be hitting the road in an RV to attend a convention for their favorite TV show, Castaway Planet. During their two-week cross-country adventure, Brandon and Abel uncover secrets about each other, spar with an online community of fan fiction writers, meet their TV idols, and maybe possibly fall in love. Can two fanboys face down their obstacles and write themselves a real-life romance - or is fiction the only thing bringing them together?

Rounding out the cast of How to Repair a Mechanical Heart is Ben Bogen (Frozen), Nick Eibler (The Prom), Tiffany Engen (Rock of Ages), Hillary Fisher, Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Maria Habeeb, Trey Harrington, Mara Jill Herman, Pilar Martinez, Ben Roseberry (Lion King), Stephen Smith and Lily Talevski.

How to Repair a Mechanical Heart is produced by Karen Gunn of Soiree Fair Inc., in association with Get Naked LLC. The Stage Manager is Kyra Bowie. Musical Direction is by Julianne B. Merrill.

Presentations will take place at Ripley Grier. 305 West 38th St. Room 312. AEA Covid safety protocols are in effect and masks and vaccinations will be required for admission.

Those interested in attending or inquiring should email gunnklg@gmail.com or marc@marceardley.com.