Travis McElroy Joins DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern for a Special Limited Engagement

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the immersive and interactive theater experience that brings the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game® to life like never before, has announced that famed podcaster, actor and New York Times bestselling author Travis McElroy will join the award-winning production this fall as the Trickster in seven special Thanksgiving week performances, November 27 through December 1.

Under license by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an immersive theatrical experience that combines the magic of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with the excitement of live performance. Audience members are not just spectators but active participants, guiding the story and determining the fate of the characters. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of role-playing games,DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern promises an unforgettable journey.

Travis McElroy is a podcaster, actor and a New York Times bestselling author known for The Adventure Zone (one of the first and largest D&D Actual Play podcasts), My Brother, My Brother and Me (one of the top comedy podcasts in North America), and a plethora of beloved voice acting roles (Trolls World Tour, Summer Camp Island, Batman: Unburied). “You know, when I wished on a monkey paw that I found at a creepy curio shop to be able to play DUNGEONS & DRAGONS professionally, I never dreamed it would lead to performing Off Broadway,” said Travis. “And I’ll let you in on a secret: the shop owner told me the paw was cursed! But everything is going so well! What could go wrong!”

The addition of Travis McElroy further solidifies DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern’s commitment to providing diverse and engaging experiences for its audiences. Each performance is a standalone, audience-driven adventure, where attendees influence the story's direction through real-time choices and interactions.

“We are so excited that we are getting the opportunity to play with the amazing Travis McElroy. His incredible storytelling and larger-than-life personality bring a whole new energy to our show,” said Executive Producer and Creator David Carpenter. “We can't wait to see how his The Adventure Zone spirit and passion for D&D blend into the world we’ve built on stage. It’s going to be something truly special."

Don’t miss your chance to experience DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern with Travis McElroy! Tickets to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern in New York City are currently on sale through April 29, 2025. Visit thetwentysidedtavern.com, telecharge.com, or call 800-447-7400 for tickets. Adventurers curious to learn more can join the community via Discord. In addition, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern will make its Australian premiere at the Sydney Opera House beginning December 15, 2024.

