Tier5 Presents A Staged Reading Of HAUNT ME At The Tank

Award-winning theater company Tier5 will present a staged reading of Justin McDevitt's latest play this Monday at The Tank.

HAUNT ME is a ghostly horror farce. Ness arrives unannounced on an eccentric widow's doorstep. In a flash, she is Aunt Janet again and Ness, her estranged nephew (by choice) is welcomed back into a home full of dark memories. But it's not just the past that haunts these two weathered souls, it's their exes. Their deceased beaus keep the air hot and heavy, no matter how toxic it may be... begging the question: if you could have a sip of the poison again, wouldn't you?

Featuring performances from Parmeet Singh, Barbara Goldman*, Riley Jo Payne*, Joe Menino*, Raul Luna, and Zane Stults.

Justin McDevitt is the author of HAUNT ME, HONEY FITZ, and SUBMISSION. His nonfiction has appeared in Rue Morgue, Fangoria, and Slash Film. For Rue Morgue, he wrote the queer-centric column "Stab Me Gently." Stream his six-part monologue series SEVERED HEADS on Youtube.

