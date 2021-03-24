Tickets on Sale Now for Critically Acclaimed New Experience: BLINDNESS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 24, 2021  
Social distanced theatrical event BLINDNESS opens April 2nd

For the first time in a long time, theatregoers are invited to experience a unique theatrical event in New York City.

Directed by Walter Meierjohann, Blindness is The Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel by Tony Award®-winning playwright Simon Stephens. Audiences take in the gripping story-narrated by Juliet Stevenson-through binaural technology and immersive lighting, sitting in socially distanced pods of two as the suspenseful, driving narrative unfolds around them.

Purchase tickets today to come together and experience the resilience of community.

(Government Health and Safety guidelines will be strictly followed for your comfort and safety.)

Click HERE to purchase tickets


