Tickets On Sale For THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR at the Gene Frankel Theatre

Tickets are now on sale for The Girl with the Red Hair, a play by Anthony M. Laura, that is set to open on November 3rd at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

The play follows the story of Hayley Jones, a young woman admitted into a psychiatric hospital who begins to fight her way out against staunch opposition and her own descent into madness.

Jaclyn Holliday leads the cast as Hayley Jones. Alexandra Rooney stars as Young Hayley Jones. The ensemble includes Delano Allen, Candy Dato, Olivia Fergus-Brummer, Nicole Marie Hunt, Mia Rose-Kavensky, Katia Mendoza and Chelsea Renae.

The play features original songs by Rose Hart and original compositions by Philip Lauto. Set design by Stevie Hebe. Sound design by Ella Danyluk. Costume design by Tuesdai Win.

Mr. Laura will direct the production.

Liv Kirby, Ms. Holliday and Mr. Laura will produce the production under the Face to Face FIlms banner.