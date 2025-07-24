Tickets Now On Sale For United Solo's Fall 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



United Solo Theatre Festival has officially opened ticket sales for its Fall 2025 season at its home base, Theatre Row, in New York City. This fall marks the 19th season of the world's largest solo theatre festival, showcasing an expansive lineup of innovative, diverse, and compelling solo performances.

The upcoming season features a diverse array of productions by acclaimed creators, international performers, and returning favorites from the Spring 2025 lineup. Audiences can look forward to a dynamic range of genres, including reimagined classics, original musicals, autobiographical works, and experimental performance art.

“At our festival, you'll find everything from retellings of timeless classics to boundary-pushing original creations,” said, Wendy-Lane Bailey vice artistic director of United Solo. “We are proud to be a platform where creativity flourishes — brought to life by both established artists and emerging voices.”

The Fall 2025 lineup includes performers from across the United States and around the world, representing countries such as Italy, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Highlights of the season include:

· Project Runway finalist Austin Scarlett's solo show debut, “Satin Secrets: A Night With Austin Scarlett.”

· Rudolfo Alvarado's powerful piece, “Undesirable Secrets,” which tells the true story of WWII combat medic Anthony Acevedo.

· United Solo veteran Ali Harper (Best One-Woman Show 2018 / Best Actress 2014), who arrives from New Zealand with her hit tribute show, “Judy's Encore.”

· Global recording artist Shivali Bhammer in “Queen of Wands,” directed by Tony Award nominee Celine Rosenthal.

· Singapore's Pavan Singh, whose compelling solo work “Refuge” explores the journey of a man forced into the life of an expatriate.

Some of the award-winning shows returning after United Solo's Spring season include:

· “Well, Life Sucks” by Best Production winner Thomas Ellenson.

· “Legacy,” a powerful spoken-word performance by Emmy Award-winning artist Sharon Nyree Williams, and winner of the Best Spoken-Word Piece.

· “Mounting Washington” by Penny Sterling, recipient of the United Solo LGBTQ+ Pride Award.

· “Backwards, Forwards, Back” starring Best Actor awardee and military veteran L. James, directed by Best Director winner Sue Wolf.

· “I Get No Respect: Confessions of a Failed Foreign Policy Expert,” a sharp and hilarious piece by nuclear proliferation expert and Best Stand-Up winner Bill Hartung.

· “Under the Rainbow” by John Gazzale, an imaginative coming-of-age story and winner of the Best One-Man Show award.

The festival concludes on Sunday, November 23, with its traditional Grand Gala. During the event, in addition to awards for outstanding festival productions, the United Solo Special Award will be presented to an artist who exemplifies excellence in the genre of solo performance beyond the festival. Past recipients of the Special Award include Anna Deavere Smith (2010), Patti LuPone (2011), John Leguizamo (2012), Fiona Shaw (2013), Billy Crystal (2014), James Lecesne (2015), Staceyann Chin in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon (2016), Michael Moore (2017), Renée Taylor (2018), Aasif Mandvi (2019), Ian McKellen (2020), Lee Roy Reams (2021), Dael Orlandersmith (2022), Charles Busch (2023), and Flotilla DeBarge (2024).

“As we enter our 19th season, we are proud to provide a safe platform where everyone's story is valued and honored. Our artists' voices are essential in fostering mutual respect and advocating for peace, understanding, and hope in a world that so deeply yearns for it,” concludes Omar Sangare, founder and artistic director of United Solo.