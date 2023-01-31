Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Now On Sale For POWERLINE ROAD, A New Musical By Michael Finke

The production will play March 17th -April 1st in New York City.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Theatre Now has announced that tickets are now on sale for Powerline Road, a neo-noir synth-based pop musical by Michael Finke. Performances will run from March 17th to April 1st at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY, 502 W 53rd St. Tickets start at $25, with two performances that are pay-what-you-want, and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-7469.

Powerline Road follows four different stories of four Floridians over the course of 24 hours. There's Rachel (an affluent housewife on the run), Jacob (an up-and-coming campaign press secretary), David (a newly released convict), and Karen (a part-time Wendy's cashier/full-time Twitter troll). Driven by choral narration and a synth-based pop rock score, these four individuals come to life as they face multiple threats ranging from the twisted world of social media to the corruption of the private prison industrial complex, all while discovering what it means to take power into their own hands.

"Powerline Road features in incredible score sung by memorable characters living in a dark and compelling world, and it is a great contribution to the future of musical theatre storytelling," says Theatre Now's Artistic Director, Thomas Morrissey. "We are thrilled to see it come to life after watching it take shape over the past few years in our Musical Writers Lab."

Michael Finke (Book, Music, & Lyrics) is an award-winning New York based musical theatre writer. He's had his work performed at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Christmas Day telecast on ABC, and many more. He's written the book, music and lyrics for musicals such as Reporting Live, Caroline and George, Surrounded By the Water, and Powerline Road. His musical short Dead Flowers is now available for licensing with Theatre Now and MTI and his debut album "Get What You Want" will be premiering later this year. Michael's a winner of the New Voices Project with New Musicals Inc. and Walt Disney Imagineering. He's also a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.


Powerline Road will be directed by Michael Bello, with musical direction by Jonathon Lynch and choreography by Kaitlyn Frank.

The show was developed in part with Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab, a community of 20 writing teams across the nation. Membership is through a highly selective application process. The Writers Lab meets bi-monthly to present new work at various stages and levels of development. The Lab offers its members a variety of developmental opportunities including Cabaret evenings of performances of new music, developmental workshop productions and licensing of new shows.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long- form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Theatre Now bridges the gap between early readings and fully produced theatrical runs by offering staged and performed developmental productions to pieces that are ready to live on their feet. They strive for continuity and growth in their production process by collaborating with artists on story development through song and dialogue and focusing on their prospective audience. For more information, visit tnny.org.

Tickets Now On Sale For POWERLINE ROAD, A New Musical By Michael Finke




Photos: First Look at Bill Irwin, John Douglas Thompson & More in ENDGAME at Irish Rep Photo
Photos: First Look at Bill Irwin, John Douglas Thompson & More in ENDGAME at Irish Repertory Theatre
Get a first look at photos of Samuel Beckett's Endgame, now on stage at Irish Repertory Theatre!
NAMT Announces Recipients for 2022/2023 Frank Young Fund for New Musicals Writers Residenc Photo
NAMT Announces Recipients for 2022/2023 Frank Young Fund for New Musicals Writers Residency Grants
​The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the Award Recipients for the 2022/2023 Writers Residency Grants.
Eric Bogosians 1 +1 to Premiere Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Winter Photo
Eric Bogosian's 1 +1 to Premiere Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Winter
Eric Bogosian’s 1 +1, a new play, will have its off-Broadway premiere at SoHo Playhouse. Performances begin February 23 and run through March 19. Opening night is set for February 27.
Full Cast Announced for LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo
Full Cast Announced for LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Five cast members are joining Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish in Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Bill Irwin, John Douglas Thompson & More in ENDGAME at Irish Repertory TheatrePhotos: First Look at Bill Irwin, John Douglas Thompson & More in ENDGAME at Irish Repertory Theatre
January 30, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Samuel Beckett's Endgame, now on stage at Irish Repertory Theatre!
Eric Bogosian's 1 +1 to Premiere Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This WinterEric Bogosian's 1 +1 to Premiere Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Winter
January 30, 2023

Eric Bogosian’s 1 +1, a new play, will have its off-Broadway premiere at SoHo Playhouse. Performances begin February 23 and run through March 19. Opening night is set for February 27.
Full Cast Announced for LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL Off-BroadwayFull Cast Announced for LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
January 30, 2023

Five cast members are joining Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish in Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: Michael Einav Releases 'THE AUDITION 2 - Another Unoriginal Short Musical Film'Video: Michael Einav Releases 'THE AUDITION 2 - Another Unoriginal Short Musical Film'
January 30, 2023

Watch Michael Einav​, of Joel Grey’s FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (in Yiddish)'s sequel to his acclaimed musical short, “THE AUDITION 2 - Another Unoriginal Short Musical Film”.
Kelly Taylor & Melly Magrath's THANK U, EX to Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. MarksKelly Taylor & Melly Magrath's THANK U, EX to Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks
January 30, 2023

Mad Butterfly Creative will present Thank u, ex written by Kelly Taylor and Melly Magrath and directed by Madelaine Rose as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks.
share