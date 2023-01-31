Tickets Now On Sale For POWERLINE ROAD, A New Musical By Michael Finke

Theatre Now has announced that tickets are now on sale for Powerline Road, a neo-noir synth-based pop musical by Michael Finke. Performances will run from March 17th to April 1st at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY, 502 W 53rd St. Tickets start at $25, with two performances that are pay-what-you-want, and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-7469.

Powerline Road follows four different stories of four Floridians over the course of 24 hours. There's Rachel (an affluent housewife on the run), Jacob (an up-and-coming campaign press secretary), David (a newly released convict), and Karen (a part-time Wendy's cashier/full-time Twitter troll). Driven by choral narration and a synth-based pop rock score, these four individuals come to life as they face multiple threats ranging from the twisted world of social media to the corruption of the private prison industrial complex, all while discovering what it means to take power into their own hands.

"Powerline Road features in incredible score sung by memorable characters living in a dark and compelling world, and it is a great contribution to the future of musical theatre storytelling," says Theatre Now's Artistic Director, Thomas Morrissey. "We are thrilled to see it come to life after watching it take shape over the past few years in our Musical Writers Lab."

Michael Finke (Book, Music, & Lyrics) is an award-winning New York based musical theatre writer. He's had his work performed at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Christmas Day telecast on ABC, and many more. He's written the book, music and lyrics for musicals such as Reporting Live, Caroline and George, Surrounded By the Water, and Powerline Road. His musical short Dead Flowers is now available for licensing with Theatre Now and MTI and his debut album "Get What You Want" will be premiering later this year. Michael's a winner of the New Voices Project with New Musicals Inc. and Walt Disney Imagineering. He's also a proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.



Powerline Road will be directed by Michael Bello, with musical direction by Jonathon Lynch and choreography by Kaitlyn Frank.

The show was developed in part with Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab, a community of 20 writing teams across the nation. Membership is through a highly selective application process. The Writers Lab meets bi-monthly to present new work at various stages and levels of development. The Lab offers its members a variety of developmental opportunities including Cabaret evenings of performances of new music, developmental workshop productions and licensing of new shows.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long- form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Theatre Now bridges the gap between early readings and fully produced theatrical runs by offering staged and performed developmental productions to pieces that are ready to live on their feet. They strive for continuity and growth in their production process by collaborating with artists on story development through song and dialogue and focusing on their prospective audience. For more information, visit tnny.org.