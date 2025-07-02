Thirdwing Will Wrap Up Venomous Color Trilogy with THE ANIMALS SPEAK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thirdwing will soon follow up Burbank with The Animals Speak, running August 5-17 at The Wild Project Theatre (195 E 3rd St). Closing out what began with The Fairest in 2021, Bossert’s “Venomous Color” trilogy asks what is the true cost of commodifying art for the masses and examines the role of women at the Disney Studio, artistically and financially.

THE ANIMALS SPEAK follows a depressed Walt Disney in 1941 with his wife and a small crew of artists on a goodwill tour funded by the U.S. Government to sway South America from the influence of Nazis. Walt is trying to forget everything: the near bankruptcy of the company, the ongoing animator's strike, and the recent death of his mother, for which he blames himself. Mary Blair, a young artist with the company, has tagged along and struggles to find a true artistic voice separate from her husband's. But with a bit of encouragement and late-night gins with Walt's wife Lillian, her work blossoms and might end up being the inspiration everyone needs to keep going.

THE ANIMALS SPEAK will star Ginger Kearns (Sleep No More, The Death of Rasputin), Cian Genaro (Netflix's Zero Day, Thirdwing's Televison), Krysten Wagner (The Female Genius), Felipe Arellano (La Leva, La Mala Clase), Adam Griffith (Sleep No More, The Death of Rasputin), and Cameron Darwin Bossert (The Disciple, Burbank). Costumes designed by Yolanda Balaña. Music composed by Deeba Montazeri.

Cameron Darwin Bossert, playwright is the founder of Thirdwing, whose directing credits include Burbank, The Fairest, The Female Genius by Rachel Carey, The United Nations play series, and feature films The Last 48 and Jewtah. He designed the opening sequence for John Turturro’s feature film Fading Gigolo and the multimedia/ film elements for Yasmina Reza’s A Spanish Play at Classic Stage Company.

As an actor he appeared in Bambi Everson’s The Thin Man in the Cherry Orchard (FringeNYC) and Rachel Carey’s The Disciple. Bossert is also a composer whose work has been performed by the American Symphony Orchestra, the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra, DaCapo Chamber Players, and the JACK Quartet, for which he was commissioned by the Utah Symphony Orchestra as part of the 2008 Meet the Composer Series.

