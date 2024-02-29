Theatre [Untitled] Kicks Off 2024 Reading Series With A New Work From M Sloth Levine

Theatre [Untitled] has announced the first show of its 2024 Reading Series - a captivating reading of The Castle of Ghoul Hammond and How It Fell Into the Void (Part One: The Castle) by M Sloth Levine, directed by Jake Beckhard with assistant director Mack Brown.

Joining the cast are Heath Saunders, John Austin, Natalie Walker, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, Brittany K. Allen, Kai Thomani Tshikosi, and Mack Brown.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Ghoul Hammond, a mesmerizing laboratory creation, embarks on a quest for personal meaning, eternal stardom, and a satiated hunger. In part one of this enthralling penny dreadful epic, audiences will be taken on a journey through Ghoul's life, exploring themes of queer shame, gender dysphoria, mental illness, cannibalism, loneliness, folk religion, oral sex, movie musicals, werewolves, confetti cake, and death.

ABOUT THEATRE [UNTITLED]

Theatre [Untitled] strives to provide a nurturing platform for undiscovered artists to forge igniting, challenging, and emboldening new and reinvented works while educating and empowering the next generation of artists. Theatre [Untitled] invites the community, theater enthusiasts, and industry professionals to join them for an evening of impactful new theater. The TU Reading Series provides a unique opportunity to support emerging artists and become an active participant in the development of innovative new work.

Tickets

Theatre [Untitled]'s Reading Series is free for all to join. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/TUTIX2024. Following the reading, the cast and creative team will engage in a reception and post-reading discussions.