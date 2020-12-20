Theatre Rhinoceros Presents CALLISTHENES FOR CHRISTMAS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The show takes place on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8pm.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, CALLISTHENES FOR CHRISTMAS, conceived and performed by John Fisher.

The show takes place on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8pm.

A young man draws inspiration from an Ancient Greek to deal with his family at Christmas time.

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and three Critics' Circle Awards for Best Script. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director! and The Battle of Kursk. JOHN HAS CREATED THIRTY-NINE ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz


