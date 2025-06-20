TheaterWorksUSA to Host CAUSE FOR APPLAUSE NYC Benefit Concert at Lucille Lortel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorksUSA will host Cause for Applause NYC, a one-night-only benefit concert on Sunday, July 20 at 7pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (Off-Broadway). The evening will spotlight the company’s alumni—ranging from Broadway veterans to recent touring performers—in celebration of TWUSA’s mission to provide free live theatre to students across New York City.

Hosted by Josh Breckenridge (Swept Away, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys), the concert will include performances from Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief, Les Misérables), Danny Quadrino (Wicked, The Who’s Tommy, Newsies, Bye Bye Birdie), Elisa Galindez (Real Women Have Curves), Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie, Disaster!, Mamma Mia!), and standout artists from TWUSA’s recent national tours. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Directed by Jillian Carucci with music direction by Fernanda Douglas, Cause for Applause NYC aims to raise awareness and support for TWUSA’s expanded initiative to provide free performances to local students and families.

“In a time of increasing challenges for arts and education funding, it’s more vital than ever to ensure young people have access to theatre,” said Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack. Associate Artistic Director Jillian Carucci added, “This concert honors the exceptional artists who help make that mission possible.”

In the 2024–2025 season, TWUSA productions reached over 500,000 audience members through 11 touring shows in more than 1,200 communities across North America. The Cause for Applause program, which has previously provided over 30,000 free or subsidized tickets annually to students, now focuses on expanding access for youth in the New York area.

Tickets are now available at twusa.org/cfanyc. General admission is $49; a limited number of $100 VIP tickets are also available and include premium seating.

Comments