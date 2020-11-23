The York Theatre Company Presents ROADSIDE Panel With Tom Jones

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The York Theatre Company tonight, November 23 at 7pm will present a Roadside panel with legendary lyricist/librettist Tom Jones, and more.

Join them as they revisit Uncle Billy and his traveling tent show on a Wild West adventure in this pioneering musical that received its Off-Broadway premiere production in 2001 and a 2012 Musicals in Mufti presentation at The York

Based on the play by Lynn Riggs, Roadside looks at the people who fought against statehood for the principals of freedom and individualism. This hilarious and raucous show with book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt pays homage to a vanished world of homespun variety shows, loaded with corn, clowns and olio.

York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright will lead the panel discussion with the legendary lyricist/librettist Tom Jones, 2012 director David Glenn Armstrong, who will be joined by cast members from 2001 & 2012 that include Jennifer Allen, Janine DiVita, James Hindman, Julie Johnson, Dan C. Levine, Ed Watts, Nick Wyman, and more!

PLEASE NOTE:

i??This is a panel discussion of The York's production, NOT a performance.

