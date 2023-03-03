The World Premiere Of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL! A PARODY TREK-TACULAR Seeks Revenge Upon The Players Theatre This May

Peekskill Productions has announced the world premiere production of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!: A Parody Trek-tacular, co-written, composed, and lyrics by Brent Black, co-conceived and additional materials by Alina Morgan, directed by John Lampe. KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012).

Performances begin Thursday, May 4, and continue through Sunday, June 4. Opening Night is Saturday, May 6 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25-$65 and are available at www.khaniscoming.com

It is 2366, and Data the Android presents his campy musical adaptation of The Wrath of Khan. In this sci-fi send-up, an older Captain Kirk is experiencing a "coming of middle age" story when his nemesis Khan escapes exile and vows revenge. The ensuing cat-and-mouse game sparks an adventure that includes Vulcan tap dancing, Kirk's long-lost son (a William Shatner impersonator), and of course... mutant space chickens!

"Something about a Wrath of Khan musical kept nagging at me, eventually my friend Alina came up with the idea that the musical itself could be a simulation within the universe of Star Trek, which led to the concept of Data the Android presenting a "holographic" musical that he programmed himself," reflects Black. "A lot of episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation feature storylines where Data has to learn something through trial and error, usually going a little too far or taking things a bit too literally; the idea that he would write a musical after studying classic Broadway shows of the past opened the concept of the show even wider to include sendups of classic musicals.

A big part of why I like Star Trek is how it imagines a future where humans set their differences aside and work together for the greater good. Star Trek has always been ahead of the curve in terms of inclusivity and representation, and it's nice that this campy comedy show still maintains the spirit of that future Gene Roddenberry envisioned when he created the original TV show."

The production features choreography by Angel Reed, lighting design by Melissa Shawcross, general management by Leah Michalos/Michalos Management, marketing by Table7Strategy, and publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. More to be announced...

KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, June 4:

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25-65 and are now available online at www.khaniscoming.com or by calling 212-475-1449 Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater box office half hour prior to performance.