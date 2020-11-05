The Public Theater Presents HAMLET AND BLACK LIVES With Karen Ann Daniels, Chukwudi Iwuji, Patricia MacGregor & More

Tune in November 10 at 7pm.

HAMLET AND BLACK LIVES will premiere on November 10 at 7:00PM ET on The Public Theater 's website and YouTube Channel. The virtual event will feature Karen Ann Daniels, Chukwudi Iwuji James Shapiro , and Praycious Wilson-Gay.

In the fall of 2016, in the wake of the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, the rising Black Lives Matter movement, and a divisive presidential campaign, The Public Theater's Mobile Unit toured a production of Hamlet, directed by Patricia McGregor and starring Chukwudi Iwuji in the title role. Join Patricia and Chuk, the current Director of the Mobile Unit, Karen Ann Daniels, Mobile Unit's Community Programs Manager, Praycious Wilson-Gay, and James Shapiro, Shakespeare Scholar in Residence, for a look back at that production, and a frank discussion of issues of race, Shakespeare, the meaning of community, and the past, present, and future of The Public Theater's Mobile Unit.

WHO'S THERE: HAMLET AND BLACK LIVES will be made available with Closed Captions and Spanish Subtitles.

