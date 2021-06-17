The Outliners to Present ZOOM WITH A VIEW to Benefit The Actor's Fund

The Outliners, in support of The Actors Fund, present Zoom with a VIew, an evening of Zoom plays. This is a special program of 15 minute original zoom plays that will be a benefit for The Actor's Fund.

The plays being presented include All My Pretty Chickens written & directed by Joan Vail Thorne; Shots That Pass in the Night written & directed by Jon Marans; Surprise! written by Deborah Savadge and directed by Jason Guy; Weight Loss for Women written & directed by Holly Hepp-Galvan; and Zoom with a View written Brian Hargrove and directed by Joan Vail Thorne.

The cast for the benefit reading is: Stephen Bradbury, Marylouise Burke, Veanne Cox, Amelia Fowler, Holly Hepp-Galvan, Jason Guy, Brian Hargrove, Alvin Ing, Melissa Hurst, Jon Krupp, Darrie Lawrence, April Matthis, Jed Peterson, Amanda Salazar, Deborah Savadge, Pearl Sun, Laura Woyasz.

For information and reservations theoutliners.eventbrite.com In lieu of the price of a ticket, the company asks that viewers consider making a donation to The Actors Fund, which provides critical help and services for Everyone in the entertainment community. Please visit https://actorsfund.org