The National Arts Club and Harlem Shakespeare Festival Presents BECOMING OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY

Directed by NAC Medal of Honor winner Tina Packer/Shakespeare & Company.

The National Arts Club and Harlem Shakespeare Festival present the online world premiere of award-winning actress Debra Ann Byrd's Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey, directed by NAC Medal of Honor winner Tina Packer/Shakespeare & Company.

This multimedia theatrical production bursting with soulful songs, lyrical language and dynamic movement is the poignant and powerful story of Debra Ann's trials and triumphs with race and the classics, along with her gender-flipped journey on the road to becoming Shakespeare's noble general Othello.

Movement by Dyane Harvey-Salaam/Forces of Nature Dance. Produced in partnership with Voza Rivers/New Heritage Theatre Group live from The Center at West Park.

Register for free: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/becoming-othello-a-black-girls-journey-registration-127229820819

