The McKittrick Announces Additional Performance of SPEAKEASY MAGICK

Due to popular demand, The McKittrick Hotel announces the addition of a second, late-night performance of Speakeasy Magick on Saturday evenings, starting June 1.

Speakeasy Magick is the hotel's latest spellbinding experience, featuring the city's top magical talents. Performances are offered in The Club Car on Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 8pm, and now 10:30pm.

The enchanted experience features a combination of up-close-and-personal prestidigitation and parlor magic, hosted by Todd Robbins (Monday Night Magic, Criss Angel Mindfreak). Robbins is a New York City-based performer who specializes in intriguing deceptions and offbeat amusements. He brings decades of experience on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and around the world to The Club Car each week.

Speakeasy Magick summons guests to the underground world of close-up magic as a revolving cast conjures amazing feats before their eyes. Audiences are transported to the top floor of The McKittrick in a vintage elevator car, where The Club Car and its residents await. Inside the mysterious venue, cozy tables and a live jazz pianist set the scene for an evening of dazzling surprises.

Performers include Matthew Holtzclaw (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Patrick Davis (Monday Night Magic), Jason Suran (The Other Side), Mark Calabrese (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), Matias Letelier (Matias' Magic & Mentalism), Prakash Puru (celebrity favorite), Alex Boyce (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage), Rachel Wax (A Taste of Magic), Noah Levine (Magic After Hours), and more.

Sleight-of-hand also extends to the bar. Specialty drinks include the hotel's signature Sleep No More concoction, a stiff Old Fashioned, and gilded bar cart with bespoke creations, chilled bubbly, and barrel-aged cocktails poured table side.

The McKittrick Hotel is open seven days a week. Located in Chelsea near The High Line, Hudson Yards, Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking District, the venue offers a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From the award-winning immersive spectacle Sleep No More and after-hours jazz speakeasy Manderley Bar, to year-round rooftop hideaway Gallow Green, there are endless reasons to visit.



The Club Car is located in The McKittrick Hotel at 542 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.





