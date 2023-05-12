The Evolution Festival At The Center At West Park Now Accepting Submissions

The Center at West Park will present the boundary-pushing EVOLUTION FESTIVAL featuring four original works of theater, dance, music, and interdisciplinary performance by NYC-based artists from September 4 to October 1, 2023, at The Center at West Park in New York City.

We are seeking existing works in progress that are ready to share with audiences but have not yet had a world premiere. Works should be evening-length: at least 45 minutes and not more than two hours.

Artists from historically underrepresented communities, including Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, and People of Color, LGBTQ+ folx, and people with disabilities are enthusiastically invited to apply. Above all, we are looking for fresh, urgent, personal work that won't leave you alone.

Each artist will receive:

Three performances in The Center at West Park's Sanctuary Space

Free and subsidized rehearsal space in Summer and Fall 2023

A performance fee of $1,200

A split of the box office after fee recoupment

Technical support, including a stage manager/board operator and technical director during the residency week

Ticketing management by CWP staff

Front-of-house staffing, including box office management and ushers

Promotional support, including website listing, press release feature, dedicated e-blasts and social media posts, and consultation on other marketing strategies

Photography and videography for performances

APPLICATIONS DUE: FRI, MAY 26, 2023 AT 5 PM

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

For more information visit

https://www.centeratwestpark.org/evolution-festival-2023

About the Center At West Park:

The mission of The Center at West Park is to build a more inclusive community in the Upper West Side neighborhood and all of New York City by:

Presenting diverse, engaging, and boundary-pushing artistic and cultural programming;

Providing affordable performance, rehearsal, and event space to local artists and community members; and

Preserving the West Park Presbyterian Church's historic edifice.

The Center aims to create and maintain a vibrant cultural hub, a forum for conversations and connections that transcend barriers to address the important issues facing our society today.