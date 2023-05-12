The Evolution Festival At The Center At West Park Now Accepting Submissions

The festival will run September 4 to October 1, 2023, at The Center at West Park.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores! Photo 1 Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 4 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

The Center at West Park will present the boundary-pushing EVOLUTION FESTIVAL featuring four original works of theater, dance, music, and interdisciplinary performance by NYC-based artists from September 4 to October 1, 2023, at The Center at West Park in New York City.

We are seeking existing works in progress that are ready to share with audiences but have not yet had a world premiere. Works should be evening-length: at least 45 minutes and not more than two hours.

Artists from historically underrepresented communities, including Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, and People of Color, LGBTQ+ folx, and people with disabilities are enthusiastically invited to apply. Above all, we are looking for fresh, urgent, personal work that won't leave you alone.

Each artist will receive:

  • Three performances in The Center at West Park's Sanctuary Space

  • Free and subsidized rehearsal space in Summer and Fall 2023

  • A performance fee of $1,200

  • A split of the box office after fee recoupment

  • Technical support, including a stage manager/board operator and technical director during the residency week

  • Ticketing management by CWP staff

  • Front-of-house staffing, including box office management and ushers

  • Promotional support, including website listing, press release feature, dedicated e-blasts and social media posts, and consultation on other marketing strategies

  • Photography and videography for performances

APPLICATIONS DUE: FRI, MAY 26, 2023 AT 5 PM

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

For more information visit

https://www.centeratwestpark.org/evolution-festival-2023

About the Center At West Park:

The mission of The Center at West Park is to build a more inclusive community in the Upper West Side neighborhood and all of New York City by:

  • Presenting diverse, engaging, and boundary-pushing artistic and cultural programming;

  • Providing affordable performance, rehearsal, and event space to local artists and community members; and

  • Preserving the West Park Presbyterian Church's historic edifice.

The Center aims to create and maintain a vibrant cultural hub, a forum for conversations and connections that transcend barriers to address the important issues facing our society today.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Tatiana Wechsler, Kaliswa Brewster & More to Star in THREE SISTERS AFTER CHEKHOV Readi Photo
Tatiana Wechsler, Kaliswa Brewster & More to Star in THREE SISTERS AFTER CHEKHOV Reading at The Acting Company

The Acting Company has announced the complete cast for the reading of Mustapha Matura's new play Three Sisters After Chekhov. This is a part of the Reading Series in honor of The Acting Company's 50th anniversary. 

Angela Davis, A.B. Spellman & More to Join BLACK ARTS MOVEMENT: THEN AND NOW Photo
Angela Davis, A.B. Spellman & More to Join BLACK ARTS MOVEMENT: THEN AND NOW

Harlem Stage has announces details for the Black Arts Movement: Then and Now Conference, curated by Harlem Stage Associate Artistic Director/Artist-in-Residence Carl Hancock Rux and exploring the legacy of the groundbreaking, influential, and controversial movement of the 1960s and ‘70s.

Anthony Veneziale & and Vivek Venugopal to Present AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS at Midnight The Photo
Anthony Veneziale & and Vivek Venugopal to Present AMERICAN IMMIGRANTS at Midnight Theatre This Month

From co-creator of Tony Award Winning Freestyle Love Supreme and Speechless, comes musical improv show, American Immigrants at Midnight Theatre.

Photos: First Look at Hansol Jungs Modern Verse Translation of ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
Photos: First Look at Hansol Jung's Modern Verse Translation of ROMEO AND JULIET

Get a first look at photos of NAATCO's Off-Broadway premiere of Hansol Jung’s modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the classic tale of star-crossed lovers.


More Hot Stories For You

The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure The Verve Project Presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON By James McLure 
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black TheatrePhotos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black Theatre
Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCESLucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCES
2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer! Video
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU