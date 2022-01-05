The Drama League Announces Casting for DirectorFest 2022

The Drama League has announced today the casting for DirectorFest 2022, a festival focusing on the art of Contemporary Stage directing by an exciting new generation of talent, featuring brand new productions led by its current Directing Fellows. After its pivot to a virtual festival last year, The Drama League's DirectorFest returns live and in-person January 19 - February 28, 2022.

Adrienne Kennedy's She Talks To Beethoven, directed by New York Directing Fellow Keenan Tyler Oliphant, will feature Caro Guzmán and Milton Lyles. Casting is by Harriet Bass and Gama Valle of Bass/Valle Casting, and the Production Stage Manager is Sydnee Davis.

Girlfriend, with a book by Todd Almond, music and lyrics by Matthew Sweet, directed by Leo Shull Musical Directing Fellow Sivan Battat, will feature Sushma Saha as Will and Alyssa Cassese as Mike. Casting is by Sujotta Pace, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Cassie Cushing.

Aditi Brennan Kapil's play The Seventeenth Chapel, directed by New York Directing Fellow Reena Dutt features Reya Sehgal as Lon and Lisha McKoy as Tin. Casting is by Judy Bowman, CSA and Casting Assistant Joe Piserchio. The Production Stage Manager is Sarah Samonte.

Caryl Churchill's play A Number, directed by New York Directing Fellow Ryan Dobrin, features Sid Ross as Salter and Ema Zivkovic as B1, B2, and Michael Black. The Casting Director is Sujotta Pace, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Jessica Dell Beni.

She Talks To Beethoven and the musical Girlfriend will play as a double bill January 19 - 21, 2022 at 7pm and January 22, 2022 at 2pm. The Seventeenth Chapel and A Number will play as a double bill February 2 - 4, 2022 at 7pm and February 5, 2022, at 2pm. All four productions will be performed in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./NEW YORK THEATRES, 502 West 53rd Street, NYC.

The creative team for DirectorFest 2022 includes Scenic Designer Emona Stoykova, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara, Lighting Designers Molly Tiede & Bentley Heydt, Sound Designer Kimberly O'Loughlin, Choreographer Asher Firestone, Video Designer Catalin Stelian, and Music Director Elijah Caldwell. Daniel Brothers serves as Props Coordinator, Courteney Leggett is the Production Manager, and Ali Skye Bennet is the Artistic Line Producer.

The Drama League will also present Directors in Conversation: Tony Phelan on Friday, January 28 at 8pm ET via Zoom. Closing the festival will be a presentation of A Tempest (Une Tempête), written by Aimé Césaire and directed by Classical Directing Fellow Lanise Antoine Shelley, presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) on Monday, February 28.

Tickets to DirectorFest are $25 for the general public and free for Drama League Members. Premium opening night benefit tickets (January 19 & February 2) are available for $45, a portion of which is tax deductible. All tickets can be purchased at www.dramaleague.org. The Drama League is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers, and staff. All audience and staff members will be required to follow all CDC, NYS, and NYC health guidelines at the time of performance. COVID protocols include mask enforcement, proof of vaccination (including booster shots, if eligible), and limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change, based on mandates from governmental authorities at the time of the performance. For up-to-date information, visit www.dramaleague.org.

She Talks To Beethoven is presented with the generous support of Sceneworks Studios (Chief Executive Officer, Ariela Pizza). Girlfriend is presented with the generous support of Stan Ponte. The Seventeenth Chapel is presented with the generous support of Mary Jain.

More information about The Drama League's programs, memberships, and more can be found at www.dramaleague.org.