The Curiosity Cabinet To Present IN THE THROES OF DEATH A Radio Drama Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Curiosity Cabinet will premiere In The Throes of Death, a unique radio drama experience, with a double-feature festival featuring six radio dramas with underscoring and foley sounds from Whitney George, composer/conductor, and Bea Goodwin, writer/stage director, June 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 28, 29, and 30 at Nancy Manocherian's The Cell Theatre (338 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011).

The new radio drama festival features the designs of Luther Frank, with performances by Shane Brown, Angky Budiardjono, François Corredor, Sarah Goldrainer, Shabazz Green, Rob Spellman, Dara Swisher, and the Cabinet Ensemble. IN THE THROES OF DEATH will be a one-of-a-kind immersive theater experience that will engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds with beautiful live-incidental music, enthralling foley sounds, and exciting dramatic performances.

Join the Curiosity Cabinet to be transported as a live studio audience member in an immersive installation of foley sounds, ON AIR lights, and so much more. Grab some popcorn, sit back in your seat and enjoy the live broadcast stories of the timeless themes of illness and innocence, death and delusion, mystery and madness throughout the last century.

IN THE THROES OF DEATH marks the live premiere of three radio plays marked by the isolation, fear, and uncertainty of the COVID pandemic: HOME, an adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman's essay during the tuberculosis crisis (2020); AXEMAN, the tale of a New Orleans axe-murder during the Spanish Flu (2021); and PAPER DAUGHTER; the history of racial hate alongside the bubonic plague outbreak in turn of the century San Francisco's Chinatown (2022). Each of the pandemic dramas will be paired with a world-premiere drama, creating a double-feature. HOME will be paired with THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES, based on the novel that launched Agatha Christie's renowned detective Hercule Poirot and classic murder mystery set in the backdrop of post-World War I Europe (2024); AXEMAN will be paired with THE DEAD WEST, a story that intertwines the eerie suspense of a supernatural thriller with a desolate winter in the recently-old west (2024); and PAPER DAUGHTER will be paired with THE STRANGE LIBRARY, an enthralling setting of the Haruki Murakami novel exploring the moody and mysterious depiction of a child's darkest dream (2024).

This production marks the 8th collaboration between creative partners Bea Goodwin and Whitney George, who have also created such works together as: Princess Maleine (2019), HOME (2020), Talisman (2021), AXEMAN (2021), Sharing Solitude (2022), PAPER DAUGHTER (2023), Fizz & Ginger (2023), and The Mysterious Affair at Styles (2024).

The Curiosity Cabinet is a music collective whose drawers are filled with the musical curiosities and skills of instrumentalists and singers, each as unique as any wildlife oddity. Founded in 2009 by baroness of creativity Whitney George, the Curiosity Cabinet's interdisciplinary programming champions new works by living composers, featuring performances that invite participation in an immersive drama of sounds, images, and gestures. The Cabinet seeks always to offer its audiences opportunities to indulge in the radical pleasures of spectacle, in the fun of looking as well as listening, and in the disorientating effects of satirical subversion.

Comments