The Classical Theatre of Harlem to Receive 60K Award from the National Endowment for the Arts

The Classical Theatre of Harlem has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a Grants for Arts Projects award of 60K. This grant will support CTH’s 2025 season, which was recently announced. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.



“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including The Classical Theatre of Harlem.”



“We are deeply honored to receive this grant from the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem. “This support not only validates the work we do to amplify diverse voices and stories but also allows us to continue our mission of bringing bold, innovative theatre to the Harlem community and beyond. As we embark on our 2025 season, we are excited to celebrate the richness of Black culture and provide a platform for artists to share their powerful narratives with audiences across the nation.”



A Year of Discovery and Celebration

The 2025 season marks an important milestone for The Classical Theatre of Harlem, as it continues to build on its mission of bringing new voices, stories, and perspectives to the forefront of American theatre. The organization is committed to providing a platform for artists of color and engaging with the Harlem community in meaningful ways.

CTH’s upcoming season will feature a thrilling array of performances, including the beloved Harlem Holiday Concert Series, the return of Icons 3, the Literary Classics Series, and the highly anticipated New York Premiere of MEMNON following its triumphant run at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles this past fall.

East Coast Debut of MEMNON

CTH is proud to bring MEMNON, a powerful new work that explores the intersection of mythology, identity, and legacy, to New York audiences. After a successful run at The Getty Museum in Los Angeles, this groundbreaking production will make its New York Premiere with CTH in the summer of 2025. Written by celebrated playwright Will Powers and directed by CTH’s own Carl Cofield, MEMNON brings to life the story of Ethiopia’s powerful king as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now. Weaving a narrative that is at once epic and intimate, MEMNON tells the story of a man caught between past and present, myth and reality. With its striking visuals and poignant performances, MEMNON promises to be a landmark production for the CTH stage. The performance will be held July 5th through 27th, 2025, and ticket reservations will be announced soon.

Icons 3

CTH’s Icons podcast series continues with Icons 3, an exploration of legendary figures who have shaped art, culture, and activism in Harlem. This year’s edition will spotlight some of the most influential icons of the 20th and 21st centuries, with performances that blend storytelling, music, and theatre to honor their legacies. Through Icons 3, CTH reaffirms its commitment to showcasing the stories of Black trailblazers who have changed the world. Specific dates for the Icons 3 launch will be announced later this year.

The Literary Classics Series

The Literary Classics Series returns with a fresh lineup of timeless works reimagined for the stage. This season’s selections include an exciting mix of classics from across the globe, with a particular focus on works by Black authors and playwrights whose stories have been central to the fabric of literary history. Each reading will feature CTH’s signature approach to reinterpreting classic texts with a contemporary, culturally resonant twist. Readings are scheduled on January 27, February 24, and March 24 at Harlem Stage (150 Convent Ave, New York, NY). Ten To One Rum will serve as the official beverage sponsor for the event. RSVPs can be made here.

