The Classical Theatre of Harlem Unveils 2025–26 Literary Classics Series and Calls for Playwright & Actor Submissions

The Classical Theatre of Harlem has announced a call for submissions and actors for the return of its acclaimed Literary Classics Series, aimed at nurturing bold new voices and promoting work that redefines representation on the American stage.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with City Council Member Shaun Abreu, the Coalition of Theatres of Color, and Cultural Immigrant Initiative, as well and the Axe-Houghton Foundation, Jarvis & Constance Doctorow Family Foundation, and the Lucille Lortel Foundation. The free series will run throughout the 2025–26 season, with readings scheduled at the Harlem School of the Arts (645 St. Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY).

“We are thrilled to bring back this transformative series, with Playwrights' Playground to test new pages and Future Classics to elevate full length works, creating a clear path from page to stage,” said Shawn Rene Graham, Literary Director of CTH. “It is a chance for actors, directors, and playwrights to gather, learn from one another, and keep the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance alive.”

The series invests in the development of work that shifts the conversation around representation in theatre and is dedicated to providing a platform for voices that have been historically underrepresented on the American stage.

Special Announcement: Playwrights' Playground on December 8 at 7 PM

CTH will host its next Playwrights' Playground reading on December 8 at 7 PM at Harlem School of the Arts. This lively evening features new pages from emerging playwrights, cold readings by actors cast on the spot, and a moderated audience feedback session that offers a unique look into the development process of new American theatre.

Actors: Please arrive by 6:30 PM for the chance to be cast. Limited spots available.

Playwrights submit 10–12 pages of a new work in early development. Selected material is read publicly by actors in a cold-reading format, followed by facilitated audience feedback. The program supports writers in refining their scripts while giving audiences a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on how new plays evolve.

Program Schedule for 2025–26 Season

Playwrights' Playground and Future Classics will alternate throughout the season, offering artists opportunities to share works-in-progress and new full-length plays.

Tentative Dates:

December 8, 2025 – 7:00 to 9:00 PM: Playwrights' Playground; actors who are interested in reading should arrive by 6:30 PM

January 26, 2026 – 7:00 to 10:00 PM: Future Classics

February 8, 2026 – 6:00 to 9:00 PM: Playwrights' Playground; actors who are interested in reading should arrive by 6:30 PM

February 23, 2026 – 6:00 to 9:00 PM: Playwrights' Playground; actors who are interested in reading should arrive by 6:30 PM

March 23, 2026 – 7:00 to 10:00 PM: Future Classics

April 27, 2026 – 6:00 to 9:00 PM: Playwrights' Playground; actors who are interested in reading should arrive by 6:30 PM

Program Details

Playwrights' Playground:

Ideal for works-in-progress, this program invites playwrights to submit 10–12 pages of a new piece. Selected submissions will be performed as cold readings, followed by audience feedback sessions that help writers refine their material.

Future Classics:

Focused on completed full-length works, this program spotlights playwrights exploring urgent social themes. Participants work closely with CTH's dramaturg, directors, and actors to present a staged reading and receive professional feedback from industry peers.

How to Submit

Submit your work, along with a brief bio and project description, to Ms. Shawn René Graham, Literary Director, at shawnrene@cthnyc.org. No phone calls, please. For full details, visit www.cthnyc.org.