The Classical Theatre Of Harlem to Host 7th Annual HOLD EM IN HARLEM Poker Tournament

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Classical Theatre of Harlem will present the return of the popular Hold 'Em in Harlem event for the seventh year-a high-stakes evening of poker, camaraderie, and philanthropy to support the theatre's mission of producing bold, innovative works that celebrate the cultural legacy of Harlem. This special event will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel.

Bringing together arts lovers, poker enthusiasts, and CTH supporters, the fundraiser promises an exciting night of Texas Hold 'Em alongside cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and special guests-all in support of one of New York's most dynamic and socially engaged theatre companies.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: Doors Open at 6:00 PM | Tournament Begins at 6:30 PM

Location: Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel, 233 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027

Tickets: Available here

What to Expect:

Texas Hold 'Em Tournament: Compete for exciting prizes and ultimate bragging rights.

Celebrity & Industry Guests: Join prominent figures from Broadway, film, television, and the arts community.

Cocktails & Hors d'oeuvres: Enjoy an elegant evening of drinks and networking in a relaxed, intimate setting.

Supporting a Great Cause: Proceeds benefit The Classical Theatre of Harlem's 2025 season, including free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances, educational initiatives, and artist development programs.

"We are excited to bring together our supporters for a night of fun and philanthropy," said Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem. "As a company committed to making world-class theatre accessible to all, this fundraiser will help us continue to provide opportunities for artists, tell stories that matter, and uplift the Harlem community through the power of theatre."

Sponsorship & VIP Packages Available

For those looking to further support The Classical Theatre of Harlem, sponsorship and VIP packages are available, offering exclusive perks such as reserved seating, poker chip re-buys, and branding opportunities.

Tickets are available now here and for sponsorship opportunities you can contact CTH's Director of Development, Penn Genthner at penn@cthnyc.com. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged!

A Year Ahead of Discovery and Celebration

The 2025 season marks an important milestone for The Classical Theatre of Harlem, as it continues to build on its mission of bringing new voices, stories, and perspectives to the forefront of American theatre. The organization is committed to providing a platform for artists of color and engaging with the Harlem community in meaningful ways.

East Coast Debut of MEMNON

CTH is proud to bring MEMNON, a powerful new work that explores the intersection of mythology, identity, and legacy, to New York audiences. After a successful run at The Getty Villa in Los Angeles, this groundbreaking production will make its New York Premiere with CTH in the summer of 2025. Written by celebrated playwright Will Power and directed by CTH's own Carl Cofield, MEMNON brings to life the story of Ethiopia's powerful king as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten-until now. Weaving a narrative that is at once epic and intimate, MEMNON tells the story of a man caught between past and present, myth and reality. With its striking visuals and poignant performances, MEMNON promises to be a landmark production for the CTH stage. The performance will be held July 5th through 27th, 2025.

Comments