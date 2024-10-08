The Barrow Group to Present the World Premiere Of TRIPTYCH By John Yearley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Barrow Group will present the world premiere of Triptych, a new play by John Yearley. Directed by Eric Paeper, the production stars Tricia Alexandro and Michael Giese as a couple on an unusual journey through grief. Running November 8–24, 2024, with an opening set for November 9, the production officially opens the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center (520 8th Ave, 9th FL). Tickets are now on sale.

One life-changing event. Two souls finding their way. Three bridges to cross. A couple in the wake of a personal tragedy fight their way through grief in extraordinary, even wacky ways. Their unusual journey leads to the sweetest sort of personal discovery that great love has to offer. John Yearley gives us a glimpse at that redemption through a most unusual lens.

“The Barrow Group has been my creative home for over a decade and I'm so grateful for the support they've given me," says playwright John Yearley. "I think the way we talk about things like grief and a good marriage are often asinine. People here talk about ‘healing' and ‘closure' in a way that is often totally dismissive of the actual experience of profound loss. And they don't think that a marriage that goes through deep pain and loss can be good. I'm hoping, in my own small small way, that my play improves the conversation around two things.”

The Barrow Group's Co-Artistic Directors Lee Brock and Seth Barrish remarked, “John Yearley's new play, Triptych, offers a rare treat! The artistic team, Eric Paeper, Michael Giese, and Tricia Alexandro have been working together for more than 25 years and it shows. They bring to the table a common language—allowing them to bring extraordinary liveness and spontaneity to performances, giving you an unforgettable experience. Triptych takes us through a gorgeous, moving journey to redemption. John Yearley brings his formidable skills as he mines the wackier, vulnerable sides of humanity in this tale that folks will relate to in so many ways. As this is the first full production in our new, beautifully intimate performance space, we can't wait to share this production with you.”

The creative team for Triptych includes Daisy Long (lighting designer), Kyle Jensen (sound designer), Eric Paeper (production design), and Christine Cirker (line producer).

Twelve performances of Triptych will take place November 8–24, 2024 at the Studio Theater at The Barrow Group Performing Arts Center, located at 520 8th Ave, 9th FL in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, November 9, which serves as the official opening. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM.

General admission tickets are $35. $20 tickets are available to current students at The Barrow Group. Groups of 8 or more should contact Christine Cirker at ccirker@barrowgroup.org for $25 tickets. On Saturday, November 16, a $100 benefit performance that includes a reception with refreshments will take place. Please visit www.barrowgroup.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

