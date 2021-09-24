The Acorn Theatre 'Renamed' The Hundred Acre Wood Theatre at Theatre Row to Celebrate Disney's WINNIE THE POOH

Theatre Row's Theatre Three (formerly the Acorn Theatre) was "renamed" The Hundred Acre Wood Theatre at Theatre Row, , for the run of the show, to celebrate the debut of Rockefeller Productions' highly anticipated new musical, Disney's Winnie The Pooh. The renaming ceremony took place on Monday, September 20, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Check out the video of the renaming ceremony below!

The sign unveiling featured Owl acting as the Master of Ceremonies assisted by Piglet, with the founder of Rockefeller Productions Jonathan Rockefeller and Theatre Row's Josh Landay.

"We are so excited to welcome Winnie the Pooh and friends to Theatre Row and it is so appropriate that the theatre formerly known as the Acorn Theatre has grown up into the Hundred Acre Wood Theatre in celebration of the debut of this new musical. We look forward to ushering in the smiling faces of fans of all ages into our safe and renovated theatres." - Josh Landay, COO of Building for the Arts (parent nonprofit of Theatre Row).

The record-breaking production of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam. Performances begin on October 21, 2021. Tickets are available at WinnieThePoohShow.com .