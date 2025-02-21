Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud Contest Accepting Song Entries Through Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One week remains for writers to enter songs in the annual Write Out Loud Contest, led by the Write Out Loud team â€“ Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Josh Collopy, Sarah Glugatch, and Macy Schmidt (The Sinfonietta).Â

How It Works: Musical Theatre Writers can submit original songs via writeoutloudcontest.com through 11:59PM on February 28th, 2025. (Limit two songs per entrant. View Contest Rules Here). A team of industry adjudicators will assist in reviewing submissions this Spring.Â

Past judges include: Kate Anderson & Elyssa Samsel (Between the Lines), Tom Kitt (Next To Normal, Almost Famous), Joriah KwamÃ© (Little Miss Perfect), Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family), Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM), Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening, Songbird), Benjamin Velez (Real Women Have Curves), Kit Yan (MISS STEP), and more!

Winning songs will be selected and recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on Apple Music and Spotify. Winners and Select Finalists will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert venue this fall. Donâ€™t miss your chance to join this burgeoning community of songwriters and artists!Â

Comments