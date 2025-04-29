Target Margin Theater Unveils 2024-2025 Institute Fellows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Target Margin Theater has revealed the 2024-2025 artists of the TMT Institute, a year-long fellowship that provides five artists space, material resources, and a $2,000 stipend to challenge themselves and their art-making practice. The 2024-2025 fellows are Sarah Bellin, Ana Cantorán, Alyssa Haddad-Chin, Carl Holder, and Faith Zamblé. While each Fellow’s journey is individual, the goal of the TMT Institute is to encourage artists to radically disrupt and re-examine their existing practice without any other goal or expected result.



The 2024-2025 Fellows will share elements of their year-long inquiries as part of TMT Institute Open Studios. This free event takes place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, 2pm – 5pm, at Target Margin Theater. Guests must RSVP to adam@targetmargin.org in advance of the event. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Guests are invited to join the 2024-2025 Fellows at the TMT Institute Open Studios as they celebrate a uniquely generative and experimental season-long journey of fellowship, exploration, excavation, and play. The event is both individual and communal and will be punctuated by short collective creative offerings led by the Fellows to invite visitors into the newfound possibilities of their work.

