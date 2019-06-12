TRUE STORIES Announces Off-Broadway Run At Cherry Lane Theatre

A struggling actor decides God wants him to be a monk; a woman's parents swing through the 1960s with wild key parties and martinis leaving her asking, "Which one is my father?"; a renowned psychiatrist faces his own daddy-issues; a girl from out West finds that the search for perfect love has turned her into a wandering, reckless cowboy; and a performer learns to embrace the absurd as his career teeters on the brink. These are stories told with heart, humor, and the searing honesty that can only happen when your past catches up with you and all that is left is the truth.

Directed by Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Grammy nominee Gretchen Cryer, TRUE STORIES offers five unique solo shows staged Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre in September 2019. During each performance, discover a poignant tale of truth delivered through the words of the person who lived it. No topic is off limits, from overcoming sexual abuse to uncovering parental adultery and grappling with spiritual identity.

For nearly a decade, Gretchen Cryer has imagined a group of solo performers coming together under one roof to tell their funny, sad, sexy, shocking, and most importantly TRUE STORIES. Her dream has come to fruition at the gorgeous, historic Cherry Lane Theatre - a treasure in Greenwich Village.

"The journey I've gone on with each of the playwrights and performers has been full of surprising twists and turns," explains Gretchen Cryer. "When you dig deep, like we have, each unveiling of more information re-routes the piece. It's a very exciting process that requires great courage and flexibility. Not everyone is up for the task. These five are, and we've had a wonderful time developing these shows together. Needless to say, working with my son, Jonny, as he makes his maiden voyage into this kind of theatre is another dream come true."

The cast* of players includes Jon Cryer ("So That Happened"), Linda Manning ("Perfect Love"), BRIAN SHERIDAN ("I Was a Hot Monk"), ABBY STOKES ("A Good Girl Doesn't"), and STEVE WRUBLE ("Escape from Daddyland").

Performances begin Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and run through Sunday, September 22, 2019. Below, find the full schedule of TRUE STORIES performances and short descriptions of each player's solo show. Performances and cast members are subject to change.

Tickets are available online and at the Cherry Lane Theatre box office. Tickets begin at $32. truestoriesplay.com





