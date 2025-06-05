 tracking pixel
TROPHY BOYS to Present Two-Week Extension at MCC Theater

Previously scheduled for a limited run through Sunday July 13, Trophy Boys will now play through Sunday July 27, 2025.

By: Jun. 05, 2025
TROPHY BOYS to Present Two-Week Extension at MCC Theater Image
The US Premiere of Trophy Boys by Emmanuelle Mattana and directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner and 2025 Tony Award-nominee Danya Taymor has received a two-week extension at MCC Theater. Trophy Boys will begin previews tonight, Thursday June 5, with an opening night set for Wednesday June 25 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Previously scheduled for a limited run through Sunday July 13, Trophy Boys will now play through Sunday July 27, 2025.
 
In a culture set on punishing and criticizing men for just existing, the Trophy Boys prepare for the final debate of their undefeated high school careers. Going up against their sister school, they get a debate topic so weighted there’s no way they could possibly win—or could they? What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence.
 
Following multiple sold-out runs in Australia, playwright Emmanuelle Mattana’s Trophy Boys makes its American premiere in a thrilling new production featuring Mattana as part of the cast. Directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor, Trophy Boys is a provocative comedy about the singular pursuit of victory, and the cost of reaching it. 
 
The cast of Trophy Boys includes Terry Hu as David, Louisa Jacobson as Jared, Esco Jouléy as Scott, and Mattana as Owen. Renita Lewis and Imani Russell are the production understudies.
 


