TNNY Hosts Master Class With Anna K. Jacobs

Theatre Now's next Industry Night will be held on Monday, December 16th at 6:30pm, featuring a Master Class with Jonathon Larson Award winner Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth, POP!). The evening will include songs by TNNY Musical Writers Lab members Dylan MarcAurele; Tasha Gordon-Solmon & Faye Chiao; Henco Espag, Andi Lee Carter & Briana Harris; and Alice Jankell, Pamela Weiler Grayon & Aaron Drescher.

2025 Industry Nights will include Master Classes with Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon (The Bubble) and Mindi Dickstein (Little Women, Benny & Joon) as well as a Find Your Dream Collaborator Mix & Mingle and more. Additional information can be found at www.tnny.org/industrynights.

Industry Nights are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Annual individual memberships start at $25 or only $15 for students and seniors. Reservations are required as space is limited. To RSVP for any Industry Night, go to https://form.jotform.com/TNNY/industry-night-series.

Anna K. Jacobs is a Jonathan Larson and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award-winning composer, lyricist, and book writer. In collaboration with Michael R. Jackson, Anna composed the music and co-wrote the book for the Drama Desk-nominated musical Teeth, which is currently running off-Broadway at New World Stages. Other works include POP!, Anytown, Witnesses, Letters to the President, and Harmony, Kansas. Currently, Anna is writing the book for a new stage musical adaptation of Moana for Disney Cruise Line. She is also on faculty at the New School, where she facilitates a Music Theater Songwriting Lab. From 2018-2023 she was the founding Artistic Director of the New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program. www.annakjacobs.com

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. Published in 2019, The 10-Minute Musical: an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival collects 25 short musicals from the first six years of the festival, all of which are licensed for production through an ongoing partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Formed in 2019, the Theatre Now Musical Writers Lab is a community of 20 writing teams who meet regularly to work on the development of new musicals. This is a highly skilled, active, and collaborative group focused on embracing and fostering the diversity of musical theatre. The current Lab consists of 35 librettists, lyricists, and composers from the NYC area and around the world from diverse backgrounds ‒ straight and gay, cis and trans, young and old, rural and urban, white, Black, Latinx, and Asian. It includes members of ASCAP, BMI, and the Dramatists Guild; an Alan Menken Award winner; a Fulbright Scholar; and the first ever Black List Musical Film Fellow as well as early-career writers. This year, shows from Lab members have been featured in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference (NMTC), and, for the third year in a row, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) Festival of New Musicals.

