THREE'S COMPANY TWO Comes to Hudson Guild Theater

Three's Company Two, an original play by Robert J Morgalo will make its world premier at the Hudson Guild Theater for a limited run as part of the NYWINTERFEST Theater Festival.

This farce comedy picks up on the life of Janet Wood in modern day New York City. Janet Wood (played by Jassmin Alers) is now a widow who finds out her husband was deeply in debt due to bad business deals. She has a daughter and grandkids living in Colorado who want her to live with them. But she doesn't want to be a burden on them. So she decides to rent an apartment in NYC and stand on her own two feet. As it turns out, she rents the apartment from a scammer who also rented the apartment to two other people.

These two new characters are: Ricardo Esteban Montenegro (played by Robert J Morgalo), an over the hill and past his prime Latin Actor, who once was the highest paid actor in Latin America, but can't get a gig now a days if his life depended on it and Anthony "Tony" Moretti (played by Ken Straus) a real New Yorker, jack of all trade blue collar type recently divorced and bitter that his ex-wife got the "bigger half" of everything in the divorce.

The three discover they've all been scammed but have no money to just get up and move. The real landlord wants them out and now the three must scheme, work together and do whatever they can to try and stay where they are.

Full Cast (Characters):

Show dates and times are January 20th at 9:00 PM, January 22nd at 9:00 PM and January 25th at 6:30 PM.

Tickets are $23.00 and can be purchased in advanced through the NYWINTERFEST Website or the Hudson Guild Theater.

https://www.facebook.com/threescompanytwo/?epa=SEARCH_BOX





