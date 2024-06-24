THE WORLD'S MOST BORING MURDER to be Presented In July At The Players Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The World's Most Boring Murder will be presented at The Players Theatre in July. When the world's most boring small town experiences its very first crime - a violent murder - an inexperienced police inspector and her two bumbling assistants must interrogate the towns' most colorful characters to uncover the killer...who could very well be the person everyone least suspects!

The World's Most Boring Murder is a wild and irreverent dark comedic send-up of the classic Agatha Christie style murder mystery genre with bits of Commedia and Brazilian Clown traditions thrown in. All of this at a breakneck 90 minute, no intermission pace, The World's Most Boring Murder will keep you screaming (with laughter) till the end.

The cast includes Sheridan Stevens, Rebecca Ho, Krishna Doodnauth, Ashley Everhart, and Catherine Waller.

Design team inclues: Scenic & Props - Vincent Gunn; Lighting - Asa Lipton; and Costume & Sound - Patrick Swailes Caldwell. Emily Elizabeth Wasenda, stage management and Liz Ombrellaro, social media.

Jonathan Hogue (DRAMA DESK nominee, Stranger Sings; TONY AWARD nominee, Illinoise) and Zhiwei Ma, Executive Producers.

LIMITED RUN: July 11 - 28 (Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 3pm) at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, between West 3rd and Bleecker streets, New York City. TICKETS HERE

Comments