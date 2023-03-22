THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Celebrates 3500 Worldwide

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has officially celebrated 3,500 total performances worldwide! The number includes performances in Singapore, Dubai, United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Australia, U.S. national tour and New York City. The show is currently playing a return engagement at DR2 Theatre, 101 East 15th Street in Union Square.

Created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show marks The Very Hungry Caterpillar's return to New York at the DR2 Theatre, and the start of a new national tour.

Children and families will see author Eric Carle's beautifully imagined stories come to life at this very special event featuring a variety of enchanting puppets and special audience participation elements. Plus, all attendees will have the opportunity of taking a photo with The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Rockefeller says "After bringing the show across the globe, we are thrilled to have returned to NYC. There is something so very special about Eric Carle's work that allows so many children to experience the magic of theatre for the very first time - with a character they love. We are so happy with the success of the show and you can see that every performance in the smiles of all our young audiences."

The show features 75 magical puppets designed and built by Rockefeller Studios, and music by longtime Rockefeller collaborator Nate Edmondson. The book written by Eric Carle features four Eric Carle stories. This production is associate directed by Vicki Oceguera, with set design by Tyler Schank, and lightingdesign by Jeremy Burd. Casting by Cindi Rush Casting.

Performance schedule is as follows: Fridays at 10:00am; Saturdays & Sundays at 9:30am, 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm. Tickets are priced at $39-$99 and can be purchased online or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce current CDC and industry safety standards. They look forward to welcoming audiences to live theatre with confidence and ease.

Photo credit: Paul Aphisit