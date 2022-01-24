THE STORY OF FALLING DON to Play 2022 FRIGID Festival

Brooklyn Culture Jam will present The Story of Falling Don a solo show written by Daniel Kinch and directed by Martin Grau. The production will be presented as part of the 2022 FRIGID Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue and Avenue A) with performances on Wednesday, February 16 at 10:30pm, Sunday, February 20 at 7pm, Saturday, February 26 at 3:30pm, Tuesday, March 1 at 7pm, and Sunday, March 6 at 8:45pm. Tickets ($14) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes, with no intermission.

The Story of Falling Don is the true story of writer/performer Daniel Kinch's first day on a job across the street from the Twin Towers on 9/11. The office he worked in faced the Twin Towers and gave him an unintended front-row seat on the attacks on the World Trade Center's twin towers. The Story of Falling Don is a meditation on the people who died that day and those who die every day in acts of war or terrorism. The play looks at what we've learned in the 20 years since the attack and delves into the issue of the casualty count of that day 20 years on. Of particular concern is the growing number of victims who are now afflicted with cancer as a result of exposure to the poisons of the post-attack environment.

The creative team includes Daniel Kinch, Ronnie Garvey, and Ben Roberts (co-playwright/consultant).

Daniel Kinch (Playwright/Performer) is a playwright, actor, teacher, Activist and historian of activist movements. His play A CLOWN, A HAMMER, A BOMB, AND GOD premiered at the first New York International Fringe Festival in 1997 and was performed over 200 times in the United States and Europe. His play GOODNIGHT LBJ (a collaboration with Vietnam Veteran Rick Randig about his Vietnam wartime experiences) was broadcast on NPR on Veterans Day 2000. TWENTY BLOCKS FROM THE ROCK PILE, a play co-written with Ben Roberts about surviving 9/11, was produced for the Orlando Fringe in 2019. HOW TO STOP THE EMPIRE WHILE KEEPING YOUR DAY JOB was produced for OCCUPY WALL STREET. It has been toured to Washington DC and Florida and performed over three dozen times since its debut at the Occupy The Empty Space event in March of 2012. A video of that performance has received over 13,000 separate views on YouTube.

Mr. Kinch's climate project, titled Planet Phuckett (a Theatrical Romp through Human Extinction), premiered at the 2016 Ithaca Fringe Festival and was showcased by the United Solo International festival in November of 2016. It toured to the 2017 Tampa International Fringe and the 2019 Atlanta Fringe and a video production has been shared with the Vancouver Fringe and the Space UK Fringe. Planet Phuckett is a play about the ramifications of climate warming. Mr. Kinch received a BA in Theatre performance at the University of South Florida and an MFA in English at Brooklyn College, where he studied under Off-Off Broadway pioneer Jack Gelber. While at Brooklyn College, he received the MacArthur fellowship for play writing.

Martin Grau has directed multiple projects with BROOKLYN CULTURE JAM and has specialized in the development and presentation of one-person shows.

BROOKLYN CULTURE JAM Begun in 2012 as part of OCCUPY WALL STREET, Brooklyn Culture Jam has tried to use theater and movement as a means to open up ideas about culture and current affairs.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc